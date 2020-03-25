Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 25, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

FDA approves plasma therapy treatment for coronavirus

Health experts say a coronavirus treatment could be ready in a few months, but a vaccine still wouldn’t be available for at least a year. The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened health on a global scale, so it’s understandable people are desperate for new treatments. The FDA acknowledged Tuesday this pandemic posed a unique challenge and quickly approved a new therapy for use outside of clinical trials.