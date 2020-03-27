Operation Face Shield Ann Arbor; COVID-19 reaches Delonis Center; David Zinn keeps our spirits up

We’ve made it through another week of this “new normal” and COVID-19 cases have drastically increased in Michigan since last week’s newsletter. That’s because of increased testing and hospitals developing fast, in-house tests in order to get a better understanding of just how widespread the virus is. Unfortunately, the numbers will continue to rise but that doesn’t mean social distancing isn’t working. Experts say it will take weeks before we begin to see the benefit of all these hours cooped up at home.

You know what I love in times like this? The power of community. An Ann Arbor resident found pre-programmed designs online of medical face shields and has started a Facebook group called Operation Face Shield Ann Arbor. Long story short, he has rallied residents who own 3D printers to print face shields at home and donate them to local hospitals, grocery stores, homeless shelters and more. That’s pretty darn cool.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🤒 At least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Delonis Center, Washtenaw County’s only adult homeless shelter. Staff is dwindling and its directors are scrambling to keep the shelter sanitized and running. (A4)

👏 University of Michigan pharmacy students and faculty have partnered with Michigan Medicine to make more hand sanitizer amid the pandemic. (A4)

🎙 Paul Saginaw, co-founder of Zingerman’s and Adam Baru, owner of Mani Osteria, Isalita and Mikette both say they fear having to close permanently due to the dire situation facing restaurants right now. (WEMU)

🍝 Speaking of restaurants, more eateries have pitched in to feed members of the community during these uncertain times. (A4)

🗣 SafeHouse Center -- Ann Arbor’s emergency women and children’s shelter -- warned of a rise in domestic violence during social isolation and what forms abusive behavior can take. (A4)

🛒 A sustainability expert at U-M said that there’s no reason to think your grocery store is going to run out of food and that panic buying leads to increased food waste. (A4)

🌳 This is pretty wild. Watch this eerie drone footage of an empty downtown Ann Arbor. (MLive)

Good to know:

❤️️ David Zinn. What would we do without him? Smile less, that’s for sure. See his chalk art creatures brighten up the city’s streets -- and in some cases practice social distancing. (A4)

🙇‍♀️ Feeling overwhelmed? Here are five ways to cope with the stresses of social isolation. (A4)

💻 Let’s face it -- not being able to go out is pretty boring. Sarah has some ideas for you to stay entertained from the comfort of your own home. (A4)

🛍 These local stores are reserving shopping hours for senior citizens. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“It’s a scary time for our families. They have small children and they’re homeless."

- Lisa Ziske, director of development at Ann Arbor’s Alpha House family shelter

