Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 27, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
President Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force General Motors to make ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak
President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to make ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak. That announcement came after President Trump had some choice words on Twitter Friday morning for GM CEO Mary Barra.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.