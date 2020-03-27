41ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 27, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

President Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force General Motors to make ventilators amid coronavirus outbreak

President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to make ventilators amid the coronavirus outbreak. That announcement came after President Trump had some choice words on Twitter Friday morning for GM CEO Mary Barra.

