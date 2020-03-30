US Military Family in Italy warns US citizens to take pandemic seriously

This Family stationed over in Italy has been on locked for over a month and although they’re in the midst of the chaos with the deathtoll from the virus rising day by day in the thousands, they’re really worried about us here in the States.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 6 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,524; Death toll rises to 132

“We’re both healthy and doing well currently," said Sarah Farner.

Military Family, Craig and Sarah Farner have been on lockdown for over a month with their two small children Lucius and Myla.

“We have the feeling of being cooped up. We have the feeling of not being able to take the kids out on a walk,” added Sarah.

The Farners have been confined to a small three bedroom apartment in Northern Italy -- one of the countries hit hardest by the virus with thousands of deaths -- A number that continues to rise.

“The deaths are absolutely shattering and heartbreaking. We’re optimistic as a family, so far all of our friends are healthy and we keep praying that all of this is going to get solved soon,” said Sarah.

Ironically, the Farner’s believe they’ll be fine, they’re concerned about how things will play out back home.

“It’s gonna be quite a while before we’re out of the woods. And that’s what we worry with with the United States. We think you guys are gonna be much worse off as each state is doing it’s own thing,” said Craig.

"US citizens, we don’t take well with other people taking away our freedoms, that’s the reason why you haven’t seen lockdowns go into full force right from the beginning, so it’s gonna be incumbent on our own people to take this very seriously.” Craig continued.

“We’re trying to convey to our loved ones, our friends and our followers in the United States because we’re worried about you guys,” concluded Sarah.

As far as what’s next for the Farners -- They’re only 15 months into the their assignment in Italy with plans on riding the pandemic out.

