Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 30, 2020

Michigan ‘still in early stages’ of coronavirus spread, likely ‘several weeks’ from peak

Michigan health officials said on Monday that the state is still in the “early stages" of coronavirus spread, and likely several weeks from peaking.

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, the state’s chief medical officer, said the state’s models show we’re “likely several weeks” from seeing a peak in cases. Khaldun also noted that any dates or predictions floating around about a peak date are incorrect.