Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 31, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Help arrives from FEMA as health experts predict 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan

President Donald Trump said help is on the way. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said hundreds of ventilators arrived Tuesday from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Army Corps of Engineers has been hard at work inside the TCF Center. They anticipate having nearly 1,000 beds ready by April 9.