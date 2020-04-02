Local 4 News at Noon -- April 2, 2020
Michigan K-12 schools closed for rest of school year -- what we know
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state.
The executive order closes all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year -- unless restrictions are lifted -- and sets guidelines for remote learning.
