Local 4 News at Noon -- April 2, 2020

Michigan K-12 schools closed for rest of school year -- what we know

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state.

The executive order closes all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year -- unless restrictions are lifted -- and sets guidelines for remote learning.