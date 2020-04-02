54ºF

Local 4 News at Noon -- April 2, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan K-12 schools closed for rest of school year -- what we know

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state.

The executive order closes all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year -- unless restrictions are lifted -- and sets guidelines for remote learning.

