U-M eyes athletic campus for COVID-19 field hospital; locals race to print face shields; is social distancing working?

I’m back to my usual greeting because the sun is out and signs of spring (pictured above) around town are making me feel optimistic. That optimism might not last because we’re due to see some pretty grim numbers soon as COVID-19 cases in Michigan have yet to peak, but for now let’s celebrate the fact that we’ve gotten through another week of isolation.

I have an update this week on Operation Face Shield Ann Arbor. The 10-day-old public Facebook group has hundreds of members and is receiving an exponential number of donations each day. The group has mobilized and has smoothed out logistics from 3D printing instructions to placement of orders, deliveries and a brand-new drop off site in Ann Arbor Distilling Company’s parking lot. It’s been incredible to follow the group’s progress. Oh, and they also have a new logo. Way to go.

🏥 The University of Michigan announced this week it is mulling plans to transform the indoor track on its athletic campus into a COVID-19 field hospital. (A4)

🌅 Is social distancing working? A U-M pandemic expert explains that data from other countries could provide some good news. (A4)

😷 Meanwhile, Michigan Medicine estimated this week that if everyone practiced aggressive social distancing, they could have 65 percent fewer patients in their hospitals in early May. Reason number 1,498 to stay home. (A4)

🤒 The Washtenaw County Health Department said that 48% of hospitalized residents are African American, a figure that highlights disparities within the community. (A4)

💻 “These are times like we’ve never experienced in our lives.” Some Ann Arbor businesses have begun turning to GoFundMe amid closures and an unprecedented loss of sales during the coronavirus outbreak. (A4)

🤝 Meanwhile, local philanthropists Dug and Linh Song have donated $1 million to aid struggling Washtenaw County businesses. (A4)

🏙 As more and more students leave town, finding subletters for their rental apartments is a mounting challenge. (Michigan Daily)

❤️️ Michigan Medicine is now accepting food at its drive-up donation site in partnership with Food Gatherers. Also, watch this video Michigan Medicine made as a thank you to the community for an outpouring of donations of protective gear for its front-line health workers. (A4)

🚍 Good while it lasted: The D2A2 express bus route from Detroit to Ann Arbor has suspended service over coronavirus concerns two weeks after launching. (A4)

🌓 Events-wise, this is one of Ann Arbor’s busiest weekends of the year in non-pandemic times. Now, all events have gone virtual. So, show off your luminaries Friday night as FOOLMoon goes virtual, get high alone - but together - during the first-ever digital Hash Bash on Saturday and tune in to Sunday’s FestiFOOLs online event. (A4)

💵 Speaking of cannabis, local retailer Om of Medicine reports that sales are steady -- for now. (A4)

🚶 An Ann Arbor research firm found that men in Michigan are less likely to follow social distancing practices. (A4)

🏡 A study conducted by U-M 15 years ago helped shed light on the success of “escape communities” across the U.S. during the devastating 1918 flu pandemic. (Billy Penn)

🍝 Here’s a feel-good story: See how members of the local hospitality community have been taking care of each other during these challenging times. (A4)

“Their strong work ethic and their good spirits are an important component of us fulfilling our mission to alleviate hunger in our community during this really difficult time.”

- Helen Starman, Food Gatherers’ Chief Development Officer on having members of Michigan’s National Guard staff their warehouse during a three-week deployment

