Gov. Whitmer says Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) peak could be 9-14 days away

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) peak could be anywhere from 9-14 days away during a town hall Thursday. The governor fielded questions about the pandemic, making it clear she thinks the worst is yet to come.