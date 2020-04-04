45ºF

Flashpoint 4/5/20: Conversation with Michigan superintendents on how students will continue learning with schools closed

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Devin Scillian, Anchor

DETROIT – Classrooms are closed for the rest of the school year. How will hundreds of thousands of students keep learning from a distance?

Three leading Michigan education officials will discuss that and more on Sunday’s episode of Flashpoint.

Plus, we’ll take a look at the ethics behind medical decision making during the pandemic.

Segment One:

Dr. Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools; Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools and Dr. Steve Matthews, superintendent of the Novi Community School District

Segment Two:

Dr. Susan Goold, Professor of Internal Medicine and Health at the University of Michigan and Dr. Michael Stellini, clinical professor of medicine

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week’s episode

