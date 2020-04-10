‘Stay home’ order extended; VA treats non-veterans; first responders thank local hospitals (video)

Happy Friday!

I hope you are all doing well and feeling healthy. In times like this where days feel impossibly long and the latest COVID-19 statistics can get us down, we cling to uplifting stories.

Wednesday evening, first responders from across Washtenaw County drove in a mile-long procession past U-M Hospital and St. Joe’s in order to honor and thank frontline healthcare workers. Watch the moving story and remember that there are people tirelessly fighting to save lives in our community every day.

Have a great weekend and take care.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🏠 “Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing." Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through April 30 to try and stop the spread of coronavirus. (ClickOnDetroit)

🏥 For the first time in its 67-year history, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is treating non-veteran patient transfers. The hospital accepted its first civilian COVID-19 patients on Sunday. (A4)

🤒 Michigan Medicine revealed this week that 110 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. (A4)

🧪️ Staying with local hospitals, drive-thru coronavirus testing is now available at St. Joe’s. (A4)

❤️️ A local hotel has opened its doors to house the homeless after clients at the Delonis Center tested positive for coronavirus. (A4)

🚍 TheRide has announced increased social distancing measures on its buses in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (A4)

💵 The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is offering loans of up to $50,000 to struggling local nonprofits. (A4)

〽️ The University of Michigan released an eerie video of a completely empty campus and it’s pretty chilling. (A4)

Good to know:

🏃‍♀️ The scenic annual Dexter-Ann Arbor Run has been postponed to Labor Day. (A4)

📝 Keep the kiddos busy at home with these fun activities provided by local organizations. (A4)

🍝 Here’s a feel-good story. These local restaurants have been donating meals to Food Gatherers’ Community Kitchen. (A4)

🚶 A local video analytics startup has launched a platform that monitors physical distancing efforts of cities around the world, including Ann Arbor. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“It’s really been heartwarming to see the community just really come out and start sewing."

- Doni Houghtaling, co-owner of Ann Arbor Sewing Center that’s leading the effort in donating thousands of handsewn face masks to frontline workers

