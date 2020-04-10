Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 9, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Northville changes online curriculum after feedback from parents, teachers
It was almost one month ago that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all K-12 schools in the state. Since then, setting up an online learning schedule has proven to be a challenge for school districts. Many are tasked with coming up with something before the end of the month to ensure state guidelines are still met.
