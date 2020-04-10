Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 10, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Celebrating Easter virtually
Churches around Metro Detroit are facing the same challenges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis as everyone else ahead of Easter weekend.
Worshipping under the stay-at-home order will look very different. Local 4′s Nick Monacelli spoke with Detroit’s archbishop about the drastic changes the church is making to still serve the faithful.
