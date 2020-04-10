45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 10, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Celebrating Easter virtually

Churches around Metro Detroit are facing the same challenges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis as everyone else ahead of Easter weekend.

Worshipping under the stay-at-home order will look very different. Local 4′s Nick Monacelli spoke with Detroit’s archbishop about the drastic changes the church is making to still serve the faithful.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: