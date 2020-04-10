Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 10, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Multiple residents die from COVID-19 at Wayne County nursing home

Rivergate Terrace Nursing Home in Riverview is a massive rehabilitation home that has become a COVID-19 hot spot. Insiders told Local 4 it all started with a letter mailed out March 26 from the facility’s executive director. The letter said on March 23, a resident testing positive for coronavirus and was rushed to a hospital. That resident reportedly never recovered and died.