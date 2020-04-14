Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- April 14, 2020
Battle over when to relaunch U.S. economy and who decides is heating up
The battle over when to relaunch the U.S. economy and who decides is heating up. President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm when he said he will be the one to decide, not state governors. Governors from both parties and legal scholars have been challenging his claim of total authority.
