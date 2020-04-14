39ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 14, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

All Oakland County workers who have contact with public must now wear masks

All workers in Oakland County who have contact with the public, as well as anyone who goes to the grocery store within the county, are now required to wear face masks.

The requirement is designed to help Oakland County slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Businesses have until April 27 to comply with the new order.

