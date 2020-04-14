Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 14, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
All Oakland County workers who have contact with public must now wear masks
All workers in Oakland County who have contact with the public, as well as anyone who goes to the grocery store within the county, are now required to wear face masks.
The requirement is designed to help Oakland County slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Businesses have until April 27 to comply with the new order.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.