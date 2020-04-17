ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 16, 2020
Did Michigan ban gardening? Debunking 4 coronavirus claims spread on social media
DETROIT – In the last several weeks, many false or misleading theories have surfaced on social media about coronavirus, and the response to coronavirus.
We’re taking a look at some of these messages circulating the internet, to see if there’s any credible information available to support it -- or to debunk it.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 29,263; Death toll now at 2,093
- Michigan Rep. Jason Sheppard (R-Monroe) introduced a plan Thursday he says is designed to limit the governor’s powers during states of emergency. Click here to read more.
- More than 1 million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak began. Click here to read more.
- Local 4 Defenders are taking a close look at crime in Detroit neighborhoods before and after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak hit the city. Click here to read more.
- A man is facing charges after police say he spit in an officer’s face and said he may or may not have coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
Map containing internal Oakland County COVID-19 data mistakenly leaked
Oakland County officials said a map containing internal coronavirus (COVID-19) data was mistakenly leaked Tuesday night.
According to officials, the map had COVID-19 positive case information, such as gender, race, age, address and mortality status.
Sinai-Grace to receive help from local, state levels
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is stepping in to help at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit The assistance comes after photos of how bodies of COVD-19 victims were being stored and stacked.
Alcohol’s impact, 4 ways to disinfect N-95 masks
Researchers have addressed two important issues related the the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: the rumors that alcohol can kill the virus and verified ways to disinfect N-95 masks.
With every passing day, experts learn more about the virus that has completely changed our lives. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is constantly monitoring the developments, including several studies that mold our view of COVID-19.
Physicians urge public not to delay medical care
At the start of the COVID-19 eruption, emergency departments were dealing with an overwhelming influx of patients and people were urged to seek alternate care for nonemergency problems.
While things are certainly not back to normal, there is a concern that many people may be ignoring important medical emergencies -- either because they think the ER is too busy or they don’t want to be exposed to the virus.
