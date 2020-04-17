Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 17, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer stresses need for more testing, ‘hopes’ to relax ‘some’ stay-home measures on May 1

Gov. Whitmer, in response to a question about Ohio planning to reopen some businesses on May 1, said she hopes to “have some relaxing," on May 1, “but it’s two weeks away, and the information, the data and our ability to test is changing to rapidly -- It’s hard to tell your precisely where we’ll be one week from now, let alone two weeks from now.”