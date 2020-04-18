Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 17, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Family, friends find way to help couple celebrate wedding despite coronavirus
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak many couples everywhere are going through the nightmare of rescheduling their wedding.
Imagine trying to find a new date for the church, for the photographer, for the band. The other option couples have are to not reschedule.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.