Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 21, 2020

Beaumont lays off thousands, cuts hundreds of positions due to COVID-19

Beaumont Health announced Tuesday that it would be temporarily laying off thousands and cutting hundreds of other positions due to financial losses caused by coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Beaumont, 2,475 employees will be temporarily laid off and 450 positions will be permanently cut, while executive pay will be reduced.