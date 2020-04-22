Local 4 News at 5 -- April 22, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer mulls short-term stay-home extension

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, updating residents on the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Michigan reported 999 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second straight day showing an increase after several days of slowing growth. The death toll is now at 2,813.