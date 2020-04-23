Local 4 News at 4 -- April 23, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Education: Who is falling behind?
A plan was announced to give a computer tablet with high-speed LTE internet connectivity to every Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) K-12 student before the end of the school year.
While that’s encouraging news for Detroit students, there are still far too many children and parents lost in the new world of remote learning.
