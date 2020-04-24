Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 24, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Certain businesses can open

Some businesses can begin restarting operations after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan led to Executive Orders shuttering numerous workplaces.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that she was extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, but the extension loosens some restrictions, meaning some people will soon be getting back to work.