Local 4 News at 4 -- April 27, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update at 4 p.m. -- Watch it live in the video player above.