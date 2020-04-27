59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Local 4 News at 4 -- April 27, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to address the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update at 4 p.m. -- Watch it live in the video player above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: