Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 27, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

6 COVID-19 symptoms the CDC says you should be looking out for

People infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) can suffer a wide range of symptoms, and experts have now added six new symptoms to the official list.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other experts, are raising red flag about another very concerning potential complication, too.

