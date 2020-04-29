Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 29, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Promising results in drug trial on coronavirus patients

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed optimism Wednesday about finding a possible treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently there are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatments for coronavirus. The antiviral drug, remdesivir, is just one of many antiviral drugs being looked at to treat coronavirus.