Ann Arbor Summer Festival is off; U-M president ‘cautiously optimistic’ for fall semester; Farmers Market to reopen

And happy May! Good news? It’s almost the weekend. Bad news? Ann Arbor Summer Festival is canceled. While it is certainly not the first big event in town to cancel festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic, this one hurts.

What is summer in Ann Arbor without Summer Fest? A2SF executive director Mike Michelon shared this thought with me yesterday: “The one thing that’s on my mind is when you’re in the business of bringing people together -- knowing that you’re in a moment when people need that more than ever -- we’re not going to be totally able to recreate it, but we’re trying to find the opportunities to bring people together beyond streaming."

More information will be released when it becomes clearer exactly what festival organizers can pull off safely and responsibly.

📚 University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel said this week he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that in-person instruction will resume at all three campuses in the fall. (A4)

🚍 TheRide announced it will permanently layoff 42 employees due to significant financial losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (A4)

🌡 Starting today, the Washtenaw County Health Department will require all businesses to screen their workers for symptoms of COVID-19. (A4)

🤒 Feeling unwell and want to get tested for COVID-19? Here is a list of screening sites in Ann Arbor. (A4)

🌽 The Ann Arbor Farmers Market will reopen this month with several safety measures in place. (A4)

🚗 Parking in downtown garages and non-metered lots will remain free until May 15. (A4)

️⛳️ The University of Michigan golf course and the city golf courses reopen today. (A4)

🍝 Here’s a feel good story: Ann Arbor caterer What’s Cooking! has been delivering meals to frontline medical workers and homeless individuals for the past month. (A4)

🍅 Support local farmers and producers by browsing this list of growers offering meal kits, produce and more right now. (A4)

☕️ Trendy cafe and health food stop Wilma’s has closed its doors permanently over challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis. (A4)

💚 Chalk artist David Zinn has been busier than ever doodling all over town this past month. See his newest creatures. (A4)

🚶‍♀️ Local blogger Ann Arbor With Kids understands all the challenges that come with parenting right now. That’s why she’s compiled a list of parks and nature areas that don’t have playgrounds so you and the kiddos can enjoy some long walks. Thank you, Anna Mae. (Ann Arbor With Kids)

📽 Here’s another family-friendly story. The Executive Chef of Catering at U-M’s Ross School of Business has launched a Facebook live cooking show with his 6-year-old daughter Sloane -- who totally steals the show. (A4)

🍺 As patio season quickly approaches, Sarah put together this great list of to-go beer from all the local breweries you’re missing right now (no patios included, sorry). (A4)

“Our daily operations just aren’t where they need to be for us to continue day-to-day. So, with the GoFundMe, I’m thinking preservation. I’m thinking ‘When we come out of this, whenever that is, we still want to be here.'”

- Africa Schaumann, manager of Dawn Treader Book Shop

