Published: May 1, 2020, 11:25 am

Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan State of Emergency through May 28 after Legislature refused extension

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Thursday extending the State of Emergency through May 28.

The Legislature refused to extend the declaration. Whitmer was asking for a 28 day extension before she extended it herself.