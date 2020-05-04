Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 4, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Stay-at-home order creates new challenges in removing abusers, shelter says
Coronavirus (COVID-19) has created dual danger for women and men who suffer from domestic abuse and sexual violence. A combination of fear, uncertainty and what appears to be a loophole in the stay-at-home order has created new challenges in removing abusers, according to one Metro Detroit shelter.
