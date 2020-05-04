52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 4, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Stay-at-home order creates new challenges in removing abusers, shelter says

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has created dual danger for women and men who suffer from domestic abuse and sexual violence. A combination of fear, uncertainty and what appears to be a loophole in the stay-at-home order has created new challenges in removing abusers, according to one Metro Detroit shelter.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: