50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Local 4 News at 4 -- May 5, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine begins U.S. clinical trials

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to enter clinical trials will be made in Michigan. Pfizer announced the initial manufacturing will be conducted in Kalamazoo. Pfizer said the first U.S. study participants have received the experimental vaccine. The pharmaceutical giant is partnering with the German biotechnology company BioNTech in the effort.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: