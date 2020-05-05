Local 4 News at 4 -- May 5, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine begins U.S. clinical trials

The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to enter clinical trials will be made in Michigan. Pfizer announced the initial manufacturing will be conducted in Kalamazoo. Pfizer said the first U.S. study participants have received the experimental vaccine. The pharmaceutical giant is partnering with the German biotechnology company BioNTech in the effort.