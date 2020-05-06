Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 5, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts warns businesses to enforce social distancing guidelines

It was a big weekend of shopping in Warren and not all of it was done safely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Recently, rules in Michigan were loosened to allow big box stores to sell gardening supplies. Between that change and the warm weather the home improvement stores in Warren were busy. Too busy, according to Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.