Published: May 6, 2020, 11:38 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 12:28 pm

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan legislators sue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for extending state of emergency

Michigan legislators have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying she acted “beyond her authority” when extending the coronavirus (COVID-19) state of emergency, which did not receive backing from Republicans.