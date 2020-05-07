Man barricaded inside Detroit home; 13-year-old hostage released

DETROIT – Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side.

A man was holding a 13-year-old girl hostage inside a home on Ellsworth Street, near Fenkell Avenue and Wyoming Avenue on Thursday morning.

The 13-year-old was held for several hours before being released. She is expected to be okay.

Police said the man is a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police are asking people in the area to remain in their homes.

The situation is developing. Check back for updates.