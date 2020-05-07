Man barricaded inside Detroit home; 13-year-old hostage released
Man is suspect in shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s west side.
A man was holding a 13-year-old girl hostage inside a home on Ellsworth Street, near Fenkell Avenue and Wyoming Avenue on Thursday morning.
The 13-year-old was held for several hours before being released. She is expected to be okay.
Police said the man is a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police are asking people in the area to remain in their homes.
The situation is developing. Check back for updates.
Sample HTML block
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.