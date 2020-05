Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Mother in police custody after 3-year-old stabbed to death in Inkster home

Police said a 3-year-old boy has been found stabbed to death inside an Inkster home on Wednesday. The body of the child, who was identified by family as Zion Muhammed, was found in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Beech Daly Road on Wednesday.