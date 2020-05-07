Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 7, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until May 28

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order an additional two weeks. It is now in effect until May 28.

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” states that up to May 28, Michiganders can’t leave their homes except to run critical errands, engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.