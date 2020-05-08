Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 8, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Michigan’s AG says it’s possible to ban guns in the state capitol without legislative action
That question has become an issue since protest in Lansing took place last week. Several people carried weapons into the capitol. Earlier, the chairman of the Michigan State Capitol Commission said that body lacked the legal authority to ban firearms because Michigan is an open carry state.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.