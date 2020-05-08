Local 4 News at 5 -- May 8, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

‘Returning to Work with Confidence’ -- GM releases plans to safely restart

The COVID-19 outbreak has created problems for automakers like GM, whose auto plants can employ thousands of people with some working closely in tight spaces.

The automaker released ‘Returning to Work with Confidence,' a 48-page booklet that auto industry analyst Alex Calderone said hits the right notes.