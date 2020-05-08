37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 8, 2020

Tags: Local 4 News at Noon, Live
Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon.
Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit weather: Freeze Warning tonight, what to expect for Mother’s Day weekend

Although we may start the day with partial sunshine, scattered snow showers will dot the landscape this afternoon. Interestingly, today’s record snowfall is a trace, set in 1947, so any flakes we get officially at Metro Airport, even flurries, will tie our daily snowfall record!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.