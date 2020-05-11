Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 11, 2020
Capitol commission votes to study possible ban on guns inside state house
The battle over banning guns at the Capitol Building in Lansing continued Monday, with the Michigan Capitol Commission opting for further examination of the issue.
The Commission is normally responsible for the condition of the Michigan Capitol Building, but it has been told it has the authority to make the decision on whether guns should be allowed inside.
