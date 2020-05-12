Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- May 11, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Restaurant owners worried about future amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Many restaurant owners are worried that time is running out on their business -- and worried if customers will come back to dining in. Several restaurants are closing their doors permanently. The parent company of Bravo and Brio declared bankruptcy and smaller restaurants may not have the capacity needed to survive when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over.