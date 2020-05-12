Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- May 12, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

When will a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine be available?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, addressed the question that so many people want answered: When will we have a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine? Fauci said he hopes to know by late fall or early winter if any of the vaccines currently in development will be successful. He said two of the biggest concerns remain making sure it’s safe and effective.