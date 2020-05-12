Local 4 News at 5 -- May 12, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Lawmakers warn Michigan schools to prepare for significant budget cuts

A new crisis is emerging for Michigan schools, and it has nothing to do with distance learning. A massive budget shortfall could mean as much as a 25% cut in the classroom.

The dire assessment amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could turn into a harsh reality come next school year. The timing is only making the situation worse.