No peonies this year; U-M developing new COVID-19 antibody test; food delivery robots busier than ever

Another week, another canceled tradition. The director of University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum has asked members of the public to skip their annual visit to the famed peony garden over coronavirus fears.

“We simply cannot have crowds of any size visiting," director Bob Grese said in a news release. “The risk to your health and others’ is too great.” He said that garden staff are working to bring the experience online so enthusiasts can enjoy the peonies from the safety of their own homes. While the news is not unexpected, it is disappointing for those (like me) who love to see the blooms annually.

What’s been happening:

🧪️ Researchers at U-M have advanced production of a new test that more accurately identifies antibodies against COVID-19. (A4)

🏥 Michigan Medicine has resumed surgeries, procedures and clinic visits postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (A4)

👃 An Ann Arbor company claims its over-the-counter nasal solution kills COVID-19. (A4)

🤖 A local startup that launched a fleet of autonomous food delivery robots in late 2019 says runs have increased four times since the pandemic began. (A4)

📚 The iconic West Side Book Shop in downtown Ann Arbor has launched a GoFundMe in an effort to save the 45-year-old business. (A4)

🔠 Literati Bookstore’s public typewriter has gone virtual. Enter your note, poem or random thought here. (A4)

⚖ A group of 200 U-M law students are volunteering their time to offer free assistance to those negatively impacted by COVID-19. (A4)

📸 University of Michigan’s Bentley Historical Library is calling on members of the university community to submit materials documenting life during COVID-19. (A4)

📱 A U-M alumnus has developed an app that makes finding local food pantries easier. (A4)

🏳️‍🌈 Like many in-person events, Ann Arbor Pride will be taking its celebration online on Aug. 1. (A4)

🐞 Meanwhile, Leslie Science & Nature Center has canceled its in-person summer camps this year. (A4)

Good to know:

🎂 Learn how to decorate cakes and cookies like a pro with these quarantine kits by Sweet Heather Anne. (A4)

🦖 Miss being able to explore U-M’s Museum of Natural History? Here are four ways to rediscover the museum at home. (A4)

🕺 Looking for ways to keep the kiddos entertained? UMS has launched a new performance skills series aimed at K-8 graders. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“We’re really working towards mobility. We are trying to help our community and people in Washtenaw County understand that there are people who are struggling with mobility."

- Praveena J. Ramaswami, Community Relations and Corporate Communications at Toyota, which recently donated brand-new Sienna vehicles to four local nonprofits

