Local 4 News at 4 -- May 15, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

The weekend forecast includes a day of rain

A stubborn cold front prevented a nice afternoon. But don’t worry! Saturday looks fantastic, before we have to deal with more rain and storms on Sunday. The weekend is here! And it least half of it will be a winner. Saturday starts seasonably mild, in the mid 50s, with some early fog possible. But temperatures will be on their way to the low 70s in the afternoon, That’s right around average for mid May. And those numbers come with plenty of sunshine. -- Ben Bailey