Local 4 News at 4 -- May 20, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts more coronavirus restrictions
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she is partially reopening businesses and lifting medical restrictions across the entire state. She is also allowing Michiganders to gather in groups of up to 10 people, as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to slow across the state.
