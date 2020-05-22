Ann Arbor Public Schools fall start date; Michigan partially reopens; holiday weekend weather

Happy Friday!

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer partially reopened the state on Thursday starting with retail businesses and car dealerships, by appointment only. She also lifted medical restrictions and said gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed if participants practice social distancing. This is great news ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

As for weekend weather? Temps will begin to heat up on Saturday and will reach the 80s Sunday and Monday, but be prepared for some thunderstorms. I don’t know about you, but at this point, I’ll take 80 degrees in any shape or form.

Have a great (long) weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

💦 Though city pools normally open on Memorial Day weekend, we’ll have to wait another year to splash around again. Ann Arbor pools and summer camps will remain closed this season due to COVID-19. (A4)

🍎 Ann Arbor Public Schools announced Aug. 31 as the start date for the 2020-21 school year. Though some classes will be held in person, district officials said virtual learning will continue. (A4)

🌧 The Huron River reached record high levels for May 19 following heavy rains. See pictures of flooded parks and nature areas. (MLive)

🚱 Meanwhile up to 1,500 gallons of partially treated wastewater flowed into the Huron River following this week’s storms. (A4)

🐔 Ann Arbor residents no longer need consent from their neighbors to keep chickens and ducks in their backyards. (MLive)

🌭 Food Gatherers has canceled its annual Grillin’ fundraiser over COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of the massive outdoor picnic, the food bank has launched a matching campaign. (A4)

📞 SafeHouse Center for women and children says local domestic violence cases may be going unreported due to social isolation during the pandemic. (A4)

🏥 Personal tents? Researchers at the University of Michigan have partnered with an engineering firm to design two devices to protect medical workers from the coronavirus. (WEMU)

📸 The Ann Arbor District Library has launched the Pandemic Log and it wants your submissions of photos, videos, essays and voice recordings that capture life under the cloud of COVID-19. (A4)

Good to know:

️⛳️ Active and retired veterans can golf for free at Huron Hills Golf Course on Tuesday. Reserve your tee time in advance. (A4)

🎨 The Ann Arbor Art Center will be hosting virtual art camp sessions this summer with ArtBoxes for kids to create fun projects at home. (A4)

🥕 Several local restaurants like Miss Kim and Weber’s have been doubling as curbside groceries during the pandemic. Here’s how you can order. (Eater Detroit)

🚴 This past week we launched our Small Business Saturday series. See Sarah’s features on The Hair Spot and Wheels in Motion. Want to see your favorite businesses featured? Nominate them here. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“It feels good when you’re out here and you hear people say, ‘This is my only meal of the day’ knowing that you’re providing that. It affects you.”

- Sheldon Alexander, owner of Foodies Catering which served 8,000 free meals to the local community during the pandemic

