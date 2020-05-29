Local 4 News at 4 -- May 29, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Ex-Minneapolis police officer arrested in death of George Floyd, charged with murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the death of George Floyd, who was killed during a police altercation earlier this week, according to KARE 11.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington reappeared at the podium Friday after a news conference ended, saying that the BCA has arrested Chauvin.