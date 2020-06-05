72ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- June 4, 2020

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Shelby Township police chief releases statement after being placed on leave over social media comments about protests

Shelby Township’s police chief is on administrative leave amid an investigation over social media comments. Robert Shelide is under investigation for Tweets about the protests and in some cases rioting that has been happening across the country.

