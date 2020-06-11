Local 4 News at 11 -- June 10, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Severe storms wreak havoc across Southeast Michigan, leaving thousands without power
Thousands of people are without power in Southeast Michigan after severe storms moved through the area. The high winds brought down trees and power lines. DTE Energy urged residents to charge their devices while they could and to be patient as they have crews out working.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.