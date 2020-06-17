Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 17, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outline next steps for schools to reopen this fall

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans for an outline that will allow schools across the state to reopen for in-person learning this fall. Whitmer said Michigan schools will be allowed to resume in-person learning within phase four of her reopening plan. The process will include strict safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).